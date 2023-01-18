Woman, granddaughter die as fire breaks out in apartment

Kalyan: A 70-year-old woman and her granddaughter died after a fire broke out in their apartment in Khati Miti Tower in Kalyan in the wee hours on Tuesday. The deceased are Khatija Hasam Majhamkar, 70, and Ibra Rauf Shaikh, 22.

The incident took place at 3.30 am when both were asleep in the bedroom, claimed the fire officials. The fire officials suspect short circuit to be the cause of the fire.

The tower is on the Anna Saheb Vartak road, a resident of a neighbouring building, Dada Kamble said, “Around 5.30 am, I got a call from a friend who lives in Khati Miti Tower saying there is a fire on the third floor. When I rushed there, I learnt that it was in the flat where my friend’s mother lived alone. Her granddaughter had come there last evening to spend the night with her. They were asleep when the fire broke out.

“They were rushed to Rukminibai civic hospital where they were declared dead. The entire apartment has been damaged in the incident,” he said.

A relative of the victims, Altamesh Patel said, “It is very tragic for us to accept the fact that they both are no more.”

Chief fire officer, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), Namdeo Chaudhari said, “Our team reached the spot and initiated firefighting operations. However, when we inquired, no one informed us that there were people in the flat.

“It was only after the fire was brought under control that people told us about the two people present in the flat. We immediately reached out to save them. However, they succumbed to their injuries after they were taken to the hospital,”

“The residents were in panic and hence, nobody was sure about the presence of the two of them in the flat,” added Chaudhari.

Following the incident, a case of accidental death has been registered at the Bazarpeth police station.

“As of now the cause of fire is suspected to be short circuit. There is no complaint from the victim’s family members. However, we are recording their statement for more details. The cause will be investigated,” said an officer of Bazarpeth police station.

