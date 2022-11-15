Woman, her parents booked for abetting husband’s suicide

Mumbai: A woman along with her parents have been booked by the Navghar police for harassing her husband and driving him to end his life.

The deceased, identified as Abhijeet Kurdekar (38), who worked for an advertising firm in Mira Road was not reachable by his colleagues since September 18. One of his colleagues called his brother Pankaj (20) and informed him that Abhijeet had not reported to work and was also not responding to their calls.

When Pankaj asked his sister-in-law Nikita (30) and asked her to file a missing complaint, she refused to say that Abhijeet had gone out of the station. Eventually, on October 29, Pankaj himself registered a missing person complaint at Navghar police station.

As the police began an investigation, they found out that Abhijeet had a fight with Nikita (his wife) on September 18 after which she kicked him out of their house. “When we asked Nikita, she misguided us saying Abhijeet had gone out. We then checked the CCTV footage of the several railway stations,” said Milind Desai, senior police inspector of Navghar police station.

On November 5, the police found Abhijeet’s body in Bhayander creek and after checking the CCTV footage of the place, the police found that he had jumped off the bridge. “Based on Pankaj’s statement, we have booked Nikita, her mother Parwati Mulik and her father Shankar Mulik for abetment to suicide,” said Desai.

Desai said that according to Pankaj, Nikita had been harassing Abhijeet, as she wanted him to sell his parent’s house and buy a new house for her. “Abhijeet was troubled and had told Pankaj about committing suicide,” said Desai.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to a mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918