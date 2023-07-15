46-year-old woman killed, four injured as portion of ceiling collapses in Uttan

MUMBAI: A 46-year-old woman was killed and four others were injured after a portion of the ceiling of a ground-plus-one-storey structure collapsed on Friday morning at Patan Bunder in Uttan of Bhayandar.

According to the fire brigade officers and the Uttan police, the deceased has been identified as Sunita Borjis, a fisherwoman. Her relatives—Snehal Borjis, 25, Shweta Borjis, 17, Densi Borjis, 22 and Saniya Borjis, 13, were injured in the incident. The injured were admitted to the government hospital in Bhayandar west.

The police said that some part of the ceiling fell where the deceased woman and her relatives were sleeping, while men of the family were out on their fishing trip.

“The structure was a private building owned by the Borjis family and is about 20 years old,” a police officer said.

The fire brigade officers have vacated the house and are conducting investigation into the cause of the ceiling collapse and when was the last time that the Borjis family had repaired or done maintenance work on the structure.

A case of accidental death was registered. The police are investigating further to find out whether there was any negligence involved by the family.