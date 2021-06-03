Woman, lover arrested for killing husband and burying him in Dahisar

Dahisar police arrested a woman and her lover for killing her husband and burying the body in the house. The woman, Shahida Shaikh, was arrested on Tuesday while her lover Aniket alias Amit Mishra was nabbed on Wednesday.

The incident came to light after the brother of the victim, Rayeez Shaikh, reported him as missing after Rayeez did not receive his call. When the brother called Shaikh to ask about Rayeez, she had told him Rayeez left town for work. Following this, the brother asked his friend to file a missing person report and left for Mumbai.

Upon arriving in Mumbai, he learnt from Rayeez’s six-year-old daughter that Shaikh had killed Rayeez, dismembered his body and buried it in the house. The daughter also alleged that Shaikh had threated to bury her along with Rayeez if she told anyone about the incident.

“We detained Shaikh and during interrogation she confessed to killing Rayeez,” said a police officer from Dahisar police station.

According to the statement of the accused, Shaikh and Rayeez got married in 2012 in Uttar Pradesh and moved to Mumbai and have two children, a six-year-old daughter and two-year-old son. She further said that she fell in love with a neighbour and that Rayeez had caught them on a compromising position on May 24, which led to a fight. During this, the two allegedly picked up a knife and slashed Rayeez’s throat. They then chopped the body and buried it.

“We have recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. We are questioning the two accused. We have arrested them for murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code,” said Vishal Thakur, deputy commissioner of police, who has additional charge of zone 12.