Woman, male friend booked for ‘indecent exposure’ on society premises

Mumbai: A homeowner and his female guest were booked for an alleged ‘indecent exposure’ in public areas of a residential complex located in Santacruz.

As per the complaint lodged by the residents of Raman SRA CHS in Vakola, Santacruz East, a female guest of a resident of the fifth floor of the building was roaming around without any clothes in the building last week. The residents alleged that the woman was also performing obscene acts in various places of the building compound, which her host knew about.

The society members came to know about the incident while going through last week’s CCTV footage after an electric bulb in front of the lift went missing from the fifth floor. In the footage, they noticed that the woman was not wearing any clothes when stepped out of a flat around 11.30 pm last Monday.

“We looked at the footage from the other floors as well and found her moving all through the building without clothes and doing indecent acts in many places. She continued to do this until 7.30 am,” said the police complaint.

During the time that the woman was doing this, the man was at his place along with another male friend. The complaint alleged that the host knew the whereabouts and state of his guest.

The complaint also said that the man in question has been bringing many unknown female friends to his flat for years. “He has earlier been told not to do this. He resides in another building along with his family but keeps coming to the flat in this building with unknown women. In the past, he was found doing indecent acts with some of his female friends which had caused strife between him and the other residents of the building,” the complaint added.

The residents said they excused the earlier instances of obscenity; they were not ready to overlook a woman performing indecent acts in common areas of the building.

An official from the police station confirmed getting the complaint from the residents. “We have booked the host and the woman who was found doing objectionable acts in public areas under sections 294 (performing obscene acts in public) and 114 (abetment) of the Indian Penal Code,” he said.

