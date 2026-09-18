Woman seeking help in marital dispute alleges rape by ex-BJP MLA, dismissed cop

THANE: The Padgha police in Bhiwandi have booked former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Kalyan West, Narendra Pawar, and his associate Shailesh Patil, a dismissed police officer, for allegedly raping a 22-year-old married woman at Patil’s private property in Bapgaon. An FIR was registered against the duo on Thursday morning. No arrests have been made so far.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the police, the woman was married off when she was a minor and had already filed a complaint of forced sexual assault against her husband at Bazarpeth police station in Kalyan in April 2026. She and her husband were known to Pawar and were also connected with him on social media.

In her complaint, the woman told the police that she obtained Pawar’s contact details through social media and contacted him on WhatsApp, seeking his intervention to resolve her marital dispute. Pawar allegedly responded to her message and subsequently asked her to come to a location in Kalyan. On September 13, he allegedly picked her up in a car and took her to Patil’s private property in Bapgaon, along the Mumbai-Nashik Highway.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A police officer said that after reaching the farmhouse, the woman was allegedly forced to consume alcohol. When she refused, Patil allegedly threatened her with a revolver. After she consumed the alcohol, she was allegedly raped first by Pawar and subsequently by Patil, according to her complaint. She was later dropped at her home by the farmhouse caretaker. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police officer said that after reaching the farmhouse, the woman was allegedly forced to consume alcohol. When she refused, Patil allegedly threatened her with a revolver. After she consumed the alcohol, she was allegedly raped first by Pawar and subsequently by Patil, according to her complaint. She was later dropped at her home by the farmhouse caretaker. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The woman said she recorded the incident on her phone in which she was allegedly forced to consume liquor, with Patil purportedly seen holding a revolver. She told the police that she was initially afraid to file a complaint against Pawar, but later gathered the courage to approach local Congress leader Kanchan Kulkarni, group leader of the Congress in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“When I came to know about the incident, I was shocked to learn that a former BJP MLA and a dismissed police officer had committed such a heinous crime in the name of helping her, while forcing her to consume alcohol and allegedly raping her,” Kulkarni said, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

“They must be arrested and treated like any other member of the public. I thank DGP Sadanand Date, who ordered the registration of an FIR after I contacted him,” she added.

Kulkarni also alleged that Patil is a habitual offender and that cases involving the alleged rape of a foreign national, extortion and offences under the Arms Act have been registered against him at several police stations. She alleged that despite this, he continues to roam freely.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kulkarni has threatened to organise an all-women protest in Kalyan if strict action is not taken against the accused within the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Pawar has submitted his resignation from his party post in the BJP to state party president Ravindra Chavan. HT reached out to the BJP for a response, but the party had not responded till the time of going to press.