Woman, son booked for claiming life insurance using fake death certificate

Mumbai The Shivaji Park police have booked a woman, and her son, for allegedly trying to dupe the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India by claiming insurance amount of a high value policy based on a fake death certificate of her son.

According to the police, the accused had taken a high value life insurance policy for her son and later produced a fake death certificate to claim the money. The public sector company, however, got suspicious about the claim and on verification found that the documents were fake.

The LIC officials then approached the police and lodged a complaint. The Shivaji Park police have booked Dinesh Taaksale and his mother Nandbai.

According to the police Nandbai and Dinesh had showed inflated income and applied for a life insurance policy for the latter at LIC’s Gokhale Road branch in Dadar. They had asked for a policy with life insurance cover of ₹8 crore, the LIC, however, had issued them a policy with a cover of ₹2 crore.

“After paying the insurance premium for a few months, the mother approached the LIC, claiming that her son Dinesh had died and even submitted a fake death certificate relating to his death,” said a police officer from Shivaji Park police station.

Before disbursing the amount, the insurance company, as per their procedure and as the amount involved was considerably high, conducted a detailed verification and found that the death certificate submitted was fake.

“The insurance company learnt that with the aim of cheating them, the duo had taken the policy and later tried to claim the insurance amount falsely showing that the applicant was dead. We registered a case for cheating, forgery, conspiracy and punishment for attempting to commit offences,” said the police officer.

The Shivaji Park police have sent teams to question the accused named by the LIC. “Only when we question them, things will become clear. It might be a racket of cheating insurance companies. We will examine all possible angles,” said the police officer.