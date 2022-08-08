Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman, son injured in slab collapse in Thane

Published on Aug 08, 2022 09:28 PM IST
Two members of a family including a woman were injured in a slab collapse incident in their ground-plus-one storeyed house early on Monday morning; the incident occurred at around 3.15am in a 12-year-old building in Patil Ali, Balkum, Thane (W)
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

Two members of a family including a woman were injured when the slab of their ground-plus-one storeyed house collapsed early on Monday morning.

The incident occurred at around 3.15am in a 12-year-old building in Patil Ali, Balkum, Thane (W). The woman suffered major injuries on her body and head, and was seeking treatment.

The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) informed that the building was in the gaonthan area.

The injured, Asha Patil, 44, and her son, Ayush (20) were sleeping in the living room when the incident occurred. The woman’s husband and another son were in the bedroom and thus were saved. She was stuck in the debris for around 10 minutes when the neighbours tried to remove the debris till the rescue team reached the spot.

An officer from RDMC said, “The woman was still stuck while her son came out of the debris on his own when we reached. We removed her. She suffered injuries on her head, face and body. We shifted her to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa and later taken to JJ Hospital in Mumbai. The area is a gaonthan and there are many single-storeyed illegal structures.”

