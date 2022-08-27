Woman strangulates live-in partner with dupatta, surrenders

Mumbai: A 32-year-old woman killed her live-in partner in a running auto-rickshaw in Powai on Saturday. According to the police, the couple had a heated argument, and in order to resolve their disputes, they were headed to the Powai police station. However, while reaching the station, they started fighting again and the woman, sitting on the passenger seat of the auto-rickshaw, strangled her live-in partner with dupatta.

Her partner was driving the three-wheeler. She then walked to the Powai police station and reported the murder.

The police said Ramzan Shaikh, 27, and Zohra Shah, 32, stayed in the Filter Pada area in Powai. They were in a live-in relationship for the past year. Shah was separated from her earlier husband and has six children from her ex-husband. Two of the children used to stay with her while the other four were at her native place.

The woman wanted Shaikh to perform marriage with her and Saturday afternoon they argued about the topic of marriage. She claimed that though they were in a relationship and used to stay as live-in partners, Shaikh, who had promised to marry her, was avoiding the topic.

“On Saturday, when the woman insisted that Shaikh should tell her the date for marriage, he said he didn’t want to marry her,” said Somnath Gharge, deputy commissioner of police, Zone XII.

“This angered the woman, as felt she was cheated. Then both of them decided to visit the nearest police station to resolve the matter once and for all,” Gharge added.

Shaikh started his auto-rickshaw and Shah sat behind him in the passenger seat. During the journey from their residence to the police station, there was again a heated exchange of words between the two after which an angry Shah pulled out her dupatta and wrapped it around Shaikh’s neck and strangled him in the running auto.

She later left the auto and reported the incident to the Powai police. The Powai police later handed her over to the Aarey police station, as the incident had taken place within the territorial jurisdiction of the latter.