Mumbai woman tries to buy whisky online, duped of ₹5.35 lakh
Mumbai A 27-year-old woman from Dahisar lost ₹5.35 lakh to frauds who posed as wine shop executives and cheated her on the pretext of delivering a bottle of whisky to their home.
The frauds duped her initially on the pretext of putting codes and later in the name of returning her money, also enticed her to increase her debit card limit that helped the fraudsters withdraw more money from her account within a span of just 12 hours, said the police.
According to the complainant, who works with a private company, on Tuesday around 9 pm, she suddenly remembered that she needed a whisky bottle to decorate and design a cake. She accordingly searched online and found the number of Silver Wines in Dahisar.
“The woman was told by a person who posed as the sales executive at the wine shop that though the shop was closed, he can deliver a bottle in 10 minutes and asked her to send money through a QR code. The woman accordingly made a payment of ₹550. She was then told that one of the delivery executives will soon call her,” said an officer from MHB police station.
Accordingly, the woman got a call from one man who posed as the sales executive. The man told her that registration was compulsory to get alcohol delivered at home and one of their executives will help in doing so. The next executive who called her told her to go on mobile payments service Google Pay and asked her to put receipt number in place of amount the number is 19,051 after doing so she immediately got a message that ₹19,051 was transferred from her account
The woman immediately told the executive about the same, when he said that there was nothing to worry about as there was some error in the system and she should redo the entire process again to get back her lost money. The woman accordingly again lost ₹19,051, said a police officer.
The woman again called the executive who told her this time instead of crediting the amount, the system was debiting the amount and there was some problem.
“He told her to give her bank account details. He asked her to share debit/credit card details to get the money back. The woman even shared the CVV number and the validity on the card and even increased the card limit. The accused later withdrew ₹48,000 and ₹96,045. He then told her that he will transfer all the money to her at one go and further asked her to transfer ₹95,051 and ₹1,71,754. The woman lost ₹5.35 lakhs till Wednesday noon when the accused stopped answering her calls,” said a police officer.
The police said that they have written to her bank to freeze the account numbers of the accused and see if they can get any money sealed.
-
Doctor’s dream of owning Audi A-6 at cheap price costs him ₹25L
Mumbai: When a 34-year-old doctor learnt from his friend that he purchased an Audi A-6 at ₹25 lakh, (priced at ₹63 lakh in the showrooms), he couldn't help but get in touch with the seller to crack the deal. Little did he know that his dream of owning a luxury car would turn into a nightmare. Police officials said the fraud has cheated several people using a similar modus operandi.
-
Now, Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport commuters can swipe debit, credit cards to buy bus tickets
Commuters boarding the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport buses in Navi Mumbai can soon swipe their debit or credit card to purchase bus tickets. The initiatives are part of upgrading the Integrated Intelligent Transport Management System to provide effective services to the commuters. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, who conducted a review meeting with NMMT general manager, Yogesh Kaduskar, has given directives for improvement in the system to provide additional services to the passengers.
-
2 swine flu deaths reported in a week in Kalyan Dombivli
Two swine flu deaths were reported from Kalyan-Dombivli in a week while the number of cases reported since June is 48. The health department of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation claimed that the figures are likely to increase in the coming days. The two who died are an 85-year-old man from Dombivli and a 51-year-old woman from Kalyan. Thane city reported 227 cases of swine flu from July 1 to August 10.
-
Thane Mental Hospital to start Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing
The Thane Mental Hospital will start a Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing. Having trained nurses with psychiatric specialisation will also benefit in quick rehabilitation of patients at the mental hospital. The State Government will allocate staff for the course. Meanwhile, the furniture-related work has commenced and the hospital will be procuring all essentials to set up the basic facilities. There will be a lecture hall, principal room and staff room within the mental hospital.
-
18 students from Pune clear National Talent Search Examination
As many as 18 students from Pune district have cleared the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20. NTSE is a national-level scholarship exam conducted by the National Centre for Education and Research. NTSE scholars are provided with a scholarship of ₹1,250 per month for students of Class 11 and Class 12. And for graduation and higher studies, the Indian government provides a scholarship of ₹2,000 per month to these scholars.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics