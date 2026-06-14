NAVI MUMBAI: A 29-year-old woman and her two daughters, aged six and seven, died after allegedly consuming poison in the Kharavali village in Mangaon taluka of Raigad district. The woman’s youngest daughter, aged four, remains in critical condition, while her eight-year-old son is conscious and undergoing treatment, police said.

Woman, two daughters die due to suspected poisoning in Raigad; third daughter critical

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Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman allegedly gave a poison-laced drink to her four children before consuming it herself. While the woman and her three daughters consumed the poisonous substance, her son spat it out in time. The incident is believed to have occurred between 11 am and noon on Saturday.

All five were rushed to the Mangaon Sub-District Hospital, where the woman and her two older daughters died during treatment. Doctors continue to provide intensive care to the youngest surviving daughter, while the son is conscious and stable.

Police said they are investigating whether prolonged domestic disputes may have contributed to the circumstances surrounding the deaths. According to investigators, the woman’s husband was allegedly addicted to alcohol, and the couple frequently quarrelled.

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{{^usCountry}} “Both used to fight a lot. On Friday evening, too, they had fought. On Saturday morning, she served the kids poison and consumed it herself,” said the deputy superintendent of police Shankar Kale. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Both used to fight a lot. On Friday evening, too, they had fought. On Saturday morning, she served the kids poison and consumed it herself,” said the deputy superintendent of police Shankar Kale. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the suspected poisonous substance was found in the family’s home. However, officials stressed that the exact sequence of events and motive are still under investigation.

The matter came to light after the victims were brought to a government hospital as a medico-legal case. According to the preliminary inquiry, the woman’s husband had reportedly left the house after the incident, while her sister-in-law and mother-in-law rushed her and the children to hospital.

Police have registered an accidental death report and launched an investigation, with statements of relatives and family members being recorded. They are also examining whether domestic harassment or cruelty played any role in the deaths. Post-mortem examinations are underway, and further legal action will depend on the medical findings and the outcome of the investigation.