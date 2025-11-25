Woman’s decomposed body found stuffed in suitcase near Mumbai

Thane: A decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed inside a suitcase and dumped under the Palava Flyover in Dombivli on Monday afternoon, prompting the police to register a murder case and launch a multi-city search to establish her identity. The body was in a decomposed state, and she may have been killed around three days ago, police said.(HT Photo/Representational Image)

The suitcase was spotted around 1.45 pm in a secluded patch near Desai Creek, under the Shil-Daighar police station limits. Officers said the body appeared to have been disposed of in the creeks and drains along the flyover to conceal the crime.

“The victim seems to be between 25 and 30 years of age. The body was in a decomposed state, and she may have been killed around three days ago,” said Shriram Pol, senior police inspector, Shil-Daighar police station. Police suspect she may have been murdered after a possible sexual assault, although officials said the post-mortem will confirm the exact cause of death and whether she was raped.

A parallel assessment by Manpada police, who also reached the spot, indicated that the woman, estimated in their initial assessment to be in her late 30s, may have been beaten to death before her body was stuffed into the suitcase for disposal in the creek. “Efforts are underway to establish the woman’s identity. Missing person reports from Thane, Mumbai, Kalyan and Dombivli are being checked. CCTV footage from Palava and adjoining areas is also being scanned,” said senior inspector Sandipan Shinde of Manpada police station.

Police have registered an FIR under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder of an unidentified person and destruction of evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem.