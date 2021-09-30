Women RPF constables rescue 48-year-old man at Kalyan station

In a second incident in the last two days, a 48-year-old man who fell in between the railway platform and the footboard of an express train was rescued by two alert women Railway Police Force (RPF) constables at Kalyan railway station on Thursday.

According to the Central Railway (CR), the incident occurred at around 11.40am at platform No. 4. Ramashankar Purushottam Pal was trying to give his bag to his uncle who boarded the Godan Express. As the train left the platform, the man lost balance and fell in the gap. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera.

Alert RPF women constables on duty, Radhika Sen and Vaishali Patil, managed to rush to the spot and pull out the man.

“He was helping his uncle with the luggage when he lost balance. I saw him fall and ran to help him. I could pull him out with the help of another constable on duty,” said Sen.

Earlier in the day, Sen also helped a 22-year-old, eight-month pregnant woman, who suddenly suffered from pain while she was at platform No. 1A.

“We helped her to reach the hospital as she complained of pain. She was sent to Rukminibai Civic Hospital,” said Sen.

In a similar incident, alert RPF personnel saved the life of a 62-year-old woman passenger at the railway station on Wednesday.