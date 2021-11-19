Wonders Park in Nerul to be reopened in Jan 2023 with new look, rides

The much-loved Wonders Park in Nerul has been shut ever since the pandemic struck. Even as the other amusement parks and gardens have resumed functioning, children will have to wait for more than a year now for Wonders Park as it will open only by January 2023 with all new look and rides.

Children can look up to new rides like rocking disc, sky swinger, sky wheel, sky copter, worm coaster and bumper cars among others.

The park is currently undergoing major renovation at an estimate of ₹27Cr. “The inspection of the park has been done and the manufacturing of the rides in the factory has been begun. Currently, the foundation for the new rides is being laid. The rides have a life span and all the rides need to be changed,” city engineer, Sanjay Desai from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, said.

Situated at Sector 19A in Nerul, the park is spread across a 9.8 hectare plot and was built at ₹37.34Cr in 2012. The park has models built on the theme of Seven Wonders of the World along with rides like Frisbee, octopus, Ferris wheel ride and break dance ride along with a toy train that takes a round of the whole park.

“The park had been receiving an overwhelming response. Not just from Navi Mumbai, but people from across the MMR used to visit the place,” Desai added.

A musical fountain, too, would be added during the renovation. The amphitheatre in the park will have a roof and the water body will have waterliners installed for waterproofing. “New CCTV cameras, lights and other wear and tear repairs will also be done. We are yet to decide on the toy train if the existing one will be refurbished or a new one would be purchased,” Desai said.

The administration had provided the approval for the renovation on December 24, 2019 but later with the pandemic, the procedure was delayed and finally the work was started in May this year.

The work on Science Park, which is a separate project and being built inside Wonders Park is also under progress.