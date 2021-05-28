Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Won’t make defamatory statement against Salman Khan: Kamaal Khan to Mumbai court
Won’t make defamatory statement against Salman Khan: Kamaal Khan to Mumbai court

By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 10:25 AM IST
Kamaal R Khan. (File photo)

Actor Kamaal R Khan on Thursday assured the Bombay city civil court that he will not make any defamatory statements against Bollywood star Salman Khan on social media till June 7.

Salman Khan has filed a suit against Kamaal R Khan for alleged defamatory messages on a micro-blogging site. He has sought a permanent injunction against Kamaal Khan from direct or indirect defamatory posts on social media. Salman Khan has also urged the court to direct Kamaal R Khan to withdraw, delete all the alleged defamatory posts.

“A suit has been filed as the defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Salman Khan is corrupt, he and his brand ‘Being Human’ are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits,” Salman Khan legal team said in a statement.

It added Kamaal R Khan put out a series of tweets and videos alleging that Salman Khan has sued him for defamation because the defendant reviewed the film, Radhe. “This is incorrect.”

The suit is now posted for further hearing on June 7.

