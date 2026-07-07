Navi Mumbai: Relentless monsoon rain and strong winds claimed two lives, left one youth missing and crippled normal life across Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Uran on Monday. Worker killed in JNPA mishap as heavy rain lashes Navi Mumbai

One of the deceased was killed in an accident at the Nhava Sheva Freeport Terminal (NSFT) inside the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) in Uran. Nhava Sheva Senior Inspector Suraj Patil said the accident occurred while four containers were being handled at the terminal. One worker was killed in the incident while another sustained grievous injuries, Patil said.

JNPA said empty containers toppled onto a waste oil removal tanker during operations at NSFT, resulting in one worker losing his life and another sustaining injuries. The injured worker was treated at JNPA Hospital and later discharged. The port authority said a detailed investigation, including a comprehensive root cause analysis, had been initiated, while reiterating that all terminals were following prescribed operational procedures and established safety protocols. Police are also investigating the incident.

Around 160 mm of rain lashed Navi Mumbai during the 24 hours ending Monday night, triggering flooding and traffic snarls. Waterlogging was reported from Sanpada, Juinagar, Vashi and the APMC market, while the Thane-Belapur Road witnessed bumper-to-bumper traffic stretching nearly 4 km. Several stretches of the Sion-Panvel Highway remained choked for hours.

In Panvel, roads near Banthia School and parts of Sector 18 remained submerged, stranding vehicles and disrupting traffic.

In Uran, Chirner village remained inundated for the second consecutive day, prompting residents to use boats to rescue stranded people. Traffic on the Uran-JNPA road was also disrupted after a container vehicle overturned.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) Disaster Management Cell attended around 140 tree-fall incidents during the 24 hours ending Monday night, besides about five tree branch collapse incidents, one landslide, two fire calls, one rescue operation and one waterlogging incident. Among the major incidents, a tree inside Shefali Society in Sector 9, Vashi, crashed onto the compound wall, while another large tree fell near the Sanpada underpass, narrowly missing passing vehicles.

Uran, Panvel reservoirs fill up

The heavy monsoon downpour replenished water stock, with reservoirs in Uran and Panvel reaching their full capacity and Navi Mumbai’s Morbe dam recording a sharp rise in storage.

The Ransai dam – the main drinking water source for Uran town, 25 gram panchayats, industries and key establishments – overflowed on July 5 after five days of incessant rain. Subsequently, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) withdrew the additional Sunday water cut imposed during the recent water shortage, restoring normal water supply.

In Panvel, the Appasaheb Vedak (Dehrang) dam also reached full capacity after continuous rainfall, enabling the Panvel Municipal Corporation to withdraw the emergency water supply restrictions imposed during the summer.

However, Morbe dam, Navi Mumbai’s sole drinking water source, has not overflowed yet. The catchment area of the reservoir received 332.40 mm rainfall during the past 24 hours, raising the water level to 72.85 metres, or 42.48% of the storage capacity. Since June 1, the Morbe catchment has received 1,203.80 mm of rainfall, significantly improving the city’s drinking water reserves after weeks of declining storage.