Worli Koliwada drowning: Cops book neighbour of deceased kids

Mumbai: A month after two children drowned in the sea near Worli Koliwada, police have booked their neighbour who had taken them to the spot for swimming lessons.

According to the Dadar police, Gautam Patil had taken five children, including his daughter, to the sea on November 18. However, when the water level increased due to high tide, Patil fled out of the water with his daughter, Kartiki, 13, abandoning other children. Locals rushed to rescue the remaining children.

The other children were identified as Kartik Chaudhari, 8, Savita Pal, 11, Om Pal, 14 and Aryanshi Chaudhari, 10.

While Kartiki was rushed to KEM Hospital in Parel by Patil, Kartik and Savita were taken to Hinduja Hospital, where they died during treatment. Om and Aryanshi were discharged after treatment.

A police officer said, “During the investigation, we were told by the mother of Kartik, Mayawati Chaudhari, that Patil had taken the children into water, purportedly to teach them swimming. However, when the water level increased, he rescued his daughter and rushed her to KEM hospital. The others were rescued by local fishermen.”

“Based on a complaint by Mayawati, we have registered a case against Patil under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code,” a police officer added.

Mayawati said, “I have also submitted CCTV footage, which showed that Patil had taken the children into the water as it was his day off. He did not take care of the other children when the water level increased and fled with his own daughter. This resulted in my son’s death. My daughter, who was saved by the locals that day, still vomits and complains of stomach pain.”