Worli mishap: State government to frame SOP for under-construction buildings

Mumbai: Following an accident at a construction site that killed two pedestrians in Worli four weeks back, the state government has announced it will frame a standard operating procedure (SOP) for under-construction buildings to avoid such mishaps.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Making the announcement in the legislative council on Monday, Industries minister Uday Samant said that an experts’ committee will soon be formed to work out the SOPs.

On February 15, 2023, a concrete block fell from a crane of a 42-storey under-construction building killing two pedestrians. Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Sunil Shinde through calling attention motion raised the issue of the accident.

Samant said, “In order to avoid such accidents in future, the state government will form an expert committee to frame the SOP for under-construction buildings in the state.” Deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe appealed to all the legislators to give their suggestions for the SOP to the government.

Samant also informed the council that the developer of the building in Worli has given a compensation of ₹25 lakh to the families of the deceased and the Bombay high court has formed a committee to look into the incident. Samant also assured the house that the government will look into the Part Occupation Certificate given by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to this building.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shinde had demanded that the government should conduct an enquiry into the part occupation certificate given to the building and that action should be taken against the developer and not just the contractor.

Shinde also pointed out that action was taken against the developer in Jogeswari where two people died in an auto rickshaw after an iron rod fell on it. Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Sachin Ahir demanded that safety measures should be taken at the under-construction buildings.