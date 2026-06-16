MUMBAI: Fed up with rampant traffic violations by motorists and heavy vehicle drivers, the Worli Residents Association (WRA), recently recognised as an Area Local Management (ALM) body representing over 400 residents, approached the traffic police with a list of concerns. After taking note of the complaints, the traffic police have launched a month-long enforcement drive in Worli against unruly drivers.

Worli residents raise concerns over unruly drivers, traffic police launch special drive

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According to ALM members, the biggest concern is the widespread violation of traffic rules by two-wheeler riders and delivery personnel.

“Signal jumping has become a daily occurrence at several junctions in Worli. Many riders drive recklessly, disregard lane discipline, weave through traffic, and pose a serious risk to pedestrians and motorists alike,” said Viren Shah, chairman of the WRA. He added that residents had been raising these issues verbally for months before deciding to formally take them up with officials.

During a recent meeting with senior traffic police officers, Worli residents also highlighted repeated instances of careless driving and signal violations by BEST buses, particularly at the Samudra Mahal and Eden Hall junctions. Another concern was the violations by shared taxis operating on Ganpatrao Kadam Marg and the route between Worli Naka and Lower Parel railway station.

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{{^usCountry}} “Many of these taxis stop indiscriminately to pick up and drop off passengers, obstructing traffic flow and creating bottlenecks. In addition, several drivers are frequently seen indulging in reckless driving, dangerous lane cutting, and signal jumping, further aggravating traffic congestion and compromising road safety,” said Shah. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Many of these taxis stop indiscriminately to pick up and drop off passengers, obstructing traffic flow and creating bottlenecks. In addition, several drivers are frequently seen indulging in reckless driving, dangerous lane cutting, and signal jumping, further aggravating traffic congestion and compromising road safety,” said Shah. {{/usCountry}}

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According to residents, the situation at several junctions in Worli pointed to a lack of effective enforcement. During the meeting, the ALM members requested the joint commissioner of police (traffic), Satyanarayan Chowdhary, to deploy additional traffic personnel at critical locations and take strict action against signal jumping, reckless driving, lane cutting, illegal stopping, and other traffic violations.

Acting on the complaints, the traffic police on Monday deployed additional personnel at the Worli junction and other areas. “In a one-month drive, we will penalise violators to put a strong message forward to unruly drivers,” said a traffic police officer.

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Dipali Dhatte, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “We have deployed manpower to increase enforcement based on the concerns of the residents.”