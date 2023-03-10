WR announces final mega block for dismantling girders in Gokhale Bridge

Mumbai: The Western Railway (WR) authorities will carry out a last round of mega block in which scheduled trains will be cancelled due to the dismantling of Gokhale Bridge girders in Andheri on Saturday night. After this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will take over the work of rebuilding the rail-over-bridge (ROB).

The last fast local from Virar to Churchgate will depart at 11.15pm. The last slow local from Vasai Road to Andheri will depart at 11.15pm. The last slow local from Borivali to Churchgate will depart at 11.34pm. Even, some long-distance trains will be short-terminated during this block. (HT Photo)

“This is the last leg of the mega block where we will be dismantling two remaining girders on the east side of the ROB. We are likely to cancel 15 local train services during this period,” said a senior WR official.

Explaining it further, the official added that between Vile Parle and Andheri, the fifth line and platform 9 will be blocked from 9.30pm to 5.30am. Platform 4 will be blocked from 12.10am to 4.40am.

Sumit Thakur, chief PRO, WR said, “During the block from 12.10am to 4.40am, the scheduled Up local services will run till Goregaon. Passengers can travel from Goregaon to Churchgate via the Harbour line. Extra services will originate from platforms 1 and 2 at Goregaon station.”

The Gokhale ROB is the main East-West connector in Andheri. It connected SV Road and the Western Express Highway.

Dinesh Mehta, a resident of Andheri east said, “There is a big change in the approach of people to this project, we are monitoring the day-to-day activities of the bridge. The timeline is important and authorities are on their toes because we are all watching. We are happy to see this progress and we hope that two lanes are opened before monsoon. Such awareness from citizens should be there for all infra projects.”

