WR orders probe after Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express skips Andheri halt

The Western Railway (WR) has launched an inquiry after its premium Tejas Express train operating between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, skipped a scheduled halt at Andheri on Sunday.

After it skipped the halt at Andheri railway station, passengers approached the railway authorities, following which an unscheduled halt was made and 42 passengers deboarded the train at Dadar railway station.

“The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express moved past Andheri without halting as scheduled. The Indian Rail Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) brought the matter immediately to the notice of higher officials and an unscheduled halt was promptly arranged at Dadar. The matter is being looked into and inquired by the railways,” read a statement from WR.

Passengers took to social media to register their complaints. “@PiyushGoyal Hello please look into today’s incident of Tejas Express from Ahmedabad to Mumbai did not stop at the pre announced Andheri station but between Andheri and Vile Parle. Obviously Driver forgot to stop the train at Andheri. Please take strict actions.” tweeted @DDhebar.

The Indian Railways premium train, Tejas Express, resumed operations between Mumbai and Ahmedabad from February 14. The train is operated by IRCTC four days a week. It operates at its full capacity halts at Andheri, Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Nadiad railway stations between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad railway stations.

Earlier, IRCTC had resumed the Tejas Express between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on October 17, 2020, but later suspended services on November 24 due to low occupancy.