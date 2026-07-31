MUMBAI: The 45-year-old rail bridge between Bandra and Khar is set to be demolished and rebuilt to make way for the long-pending Mumbai Central-Borivali 6th rail line. The timeframe for this has been cut down from 90 days to 45 days by Western Railway (WR).

WR to rebuild Bandra-Khar flyover in half the time to fast-track sixth rail line

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The proposed 45-day mega block is expected to significantly affect Harbour Line services. During the shutdown, trains operating between Bandra and Goregaon are likely to remain suspended or curtailed, with several services expected to terminate at Bandra. Railway officials said a detailed traffic management plan was being prepared to minimise the disruption for commuters.

The reconstruction is crucial for the 6th line, a key capacity-augmentation project under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project for segregating suburban and long-distance trains. Railway officials said the ambitious schedule would be achieved using precast construction technology and engineering techniques that will allow demolition of the existing structure, construction of the new rail bridge and commissioning of a rail line within a single mega block.

“All these works are subject to final approvals,” said a WR official. “Once rebuilt, the structure will enable us to lay the additional track. We have revised the construction strategy in order to substantially reduce the shutdown period and minimise inconvenience to commuters.”

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{{^usCountry}} The current alignment of the existing flyover, which carries Harbour Line trains between CSMT/Panvel and Goregaon, obstructs the construction of the sixth railway line. While the Khar Road-Borivali section of this has already been commissioned, work on the Mumbai Central-Khar Road stretch remains challenging due to non-availability of land, encroachment and station modifications. However, land acquisition is almost complete, with only a small government plot at Lower Parel awaiting statutory approvals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The current alignment of the existing flyover, which carries Harbour Line trains between CSMT/Panvel and Goregaon, obstructs the construction of the sixth railway line. While the Khar Road-Borivali section of this has already been commissioned, work on the Mumbai Central-Khar Road stretch remains challenging due to non-availability of land, encroachment and station modifications. However, land acquisition is almost complete, with only a small government plot at Lower Parel awaiting statutory approvals. {{/usCountry}}

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Sources said that engineering sanction proposals had been approved, utility shifting had commenced, four of five electrical buildings had been completed while signalling, telecommunication and overhead equipment works were in progress. The construction of 15 bridges, new island platforms, foot overbridges, service buildings and track linking among other things remains.

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The project also involves the rehabilitation of project-affected persons in Bandra East, construction of new Platforms 7 and 8 at Bandra station, and relocation of railway buildings and utilities at Mahim, Lower Parel and Mumbai Central. Major civil work tenders are expected to be processed beginning August 2026.

Once completed, the sixth railway line will substantially increase capacity on the WR corridor by separating suburban and long-distance train operations, improving punctuality, providing operational flexibility and enabling the introduction of additional suburban services to meet Mumbai’s growing commuter demand.