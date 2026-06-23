...
...
Next Story

WR trials anti-paan stain red coating at Matunga Road to tackle spit menace

Western Railway tests a special coating at Mumbai's Matunga Road station to speed up cleaning of paan stains, reducing removal time from 30 to 5 minutes.

Published on: Jun 23, 2026 06:32 AM IST
By Shashank Rao
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

MUMBAI: In a novel attempt to tackle one of Mumbai’s most persistent eyesores- stubborn paan stains - the Western Railway (WR) has begun testing a special chemical coating at Matunga Road station that officials say could make cleaning walls and pillars significantly faster and easier.

WR trials anti-paan stain red coating at Matunga Road to tackle spit menace
WR trials anti-paan stain red coating at Matunga Road to tackle spit menace

On an experimental basis, WR has applied the red-coloured coating across 3,700 sq ft at eight locations within the station. The pilot project, costing around 5 lakh, uses German nano-technology and is aimed at preventing paan masala stains and graffiti from seeping into surfaces.

“We have applied the chemical coating at Matunga Road station encompassing an area of 3,700 sq ft at eight different locations. This will help clean the walls faster and easier than the regular method,” said a WR official.

According to railway authorities, the coating can reduce the time required to remove stains from around 30 minutes to just five minutes. Branded as ‘Wallgard’ and ‘Metalgard’, the protective layers have been applied to station walls, elevators, ceilings and metallic surfaces.

At present, cleaning staff often spend nearly half an hour scrubbing paan stains. Even after using acids and other chemicals, the marks frequently fail to disappear completely, leaving behind visible blemishes despite repeated cleaning.

 
mumbaimumbai‬
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home/Cities/Mumbai News/WR trials anti-paan stain red coating at Matunga Road to tackle spit menace
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON