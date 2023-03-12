Young couple dies by suicide as families oppose their marriage

MUMBAI: A 21-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in a quarry near Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

According to the Samta police, the duo was in a relationship and wanted to marry. However, they were unhappy over their families opposing the relationship.

The man, identified as Aakash Zate, worked in the housekeeping department of a private firm and was a resident of a tribal hamlet inside the national park. The girl also lived in the same area and was a class 10 student.

Zate was reported missing on Friday. He had sent a message to his mother that he would never return. His family enquired with their relatives and found that the girl was missing too.

The police then tracked both of them through his mobile phone location and recovered their bodies from the quarry.

The police said Zate wanted to marry the girl, however, his family was opposed to the proposal as the girl was related to them.

“It seems after failing to persuade his family for marriage for around two months, Zate and the girl decided to take extreme step. The bodies were sent to a nearby hospital where the doctors found that the couple had sustained several fractures,” a police officer said.

“We have registered two accidental death reports (ADRs) in connection with the deaths,” Ganesh Pawar, inspector, Samta Nagar police station, said.