Mumbai-Pune Expressway to be shut for two hours today

The Pune-bound carriageway of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be closed for vehicles from 12pm to 2pm on Friday, owing to repair and construction work undertaken by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

“Smaller vehicles going towards Pune during the two-hour blockade will be diverted via Kalamboli and Uran bypass road, while the heavy vehicles will be asked to halt on the sides, till the road is re-opened at 2 pm,” a senior MSRDC official said.

The MSRDC is constructing an overhead structure (gantry) on the highway. They are also putting up signboards and video messages for the motorists.

An MSRDC official said, “On Friday, one such gantry will be constructed at Chikle village in Raigad district, around 7km from Panvel city. Thus, we have asked the state highway traffic officers to block one carriageway for two hours.”

According to traffic officers, they will divert vehicles going towards Pune at the Kalamboli circle, after which the vehicles will enter the expressway at Khalapur via Uran bypass road, Palaspe Phata, Kon village and Shedung Phata.

Subhash Pujari, assistant inspector, state highway traffic, said, “There will be no such blockade on the Mumbai bound carriageway. So motorists coming towards Mumbai from Pune will not face any hindrance.”

