Nadda to announce new state BJP prez at Navi Mumbai meet

cities Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:43 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for a meet of party’s Maharashtra office bearers and elected representatives in Navi Mumbai on February 15 and 16. BJP national president JP Nadda will address party workers at the meet and will also announce the name of the new state president. The meeting is being held in context of the civic elections in April this year.

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil visited the city on Tuesday to take stock of the preparations. He held a meeting with the local leaders and also inspected the Raheja Universal ground in Nerul where the meeting will be held on February 16. Navi Mumbai BJP president Ramchandra Gharat, who was coordinating the work, said, “We are calling this state level meet as Parishad and have named the ground as Ram Kapse bhoomi after the late MP and BJP leader. Our national president JP Nadda will be present for the meet and will announce the name of new Maharashtra state president.”

“On February 15, all the state party MLAs, district presidents and office bearers from the panchayat to the municipal corporation level will attend a special meet at Terna auditorium in Nerul,” he added.

