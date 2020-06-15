Navi Mumbai cops to soon get app to monitor vitals

cities

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 01:26 IST

Navi Mumbai Police will soon launch a phone application for its personnel to monitor their health on a regular basis. Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar confirmed the development and said every staff member will update their health on the app when it goes live.

The application’s need was felt to keep the constabulary staff’s health in mind. As they interact the most with the public, they are largely at risk even as precautions are put in place for their safety. Around 45 police personnel have been infected with Covid-19 in line of duty until Sunday.

“The application will be used by everyone including the constabulary staff and officers alike. On the app, the staff will update their temperature and oxygen levels. We will launch a dashboard which I will monitor along with the deputy commissioners of police,” said Kumar.

Officials said the application may help them detect symptoms of flu on a timely basis and prevent any accidental spread of the virus in case someone is infected. The police have also provided oximeters and temperature screening devices across 20 police stations in the city.

Dashboard to update beds launched

The Navi Mumbai municipal corporation recently launched a dashboard to update the beds available at Covid-19 hospitals in the city.

The dashboard, which can be accessed on www.nmmccovid19.in also shows the list of confirmed positive cases along with active and cured cases and number of deaths.

The dashboard is equipped with details of 17 Covid Care Center (CCC), seven Dedicated Covid Health Center (DCHC) and eight Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) with the number of beds available at each facility.

Currently, the functional CCCs have a total of 4,706 beds, DCHCs have 1,685 beds while DCHs have 852 beds. The link also shows how many beds are available at each facility.