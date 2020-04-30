e-paper
Navi Mumbai records 24 new Covid cases

cities Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:05 IST
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported 24 new cases on Thursday taking the total positive cases in the city to 230.

Among those who tested positive is a doctor from Sanpada and working at Shatabdi hospital in Govandi; a police constable deployed at Trombay police station; a 30-year-old ward boy of Tata hospital in Mumbai; two traders from APMC; a 31-year-old accountant working at APMC grain market and a 65-year-old resident of Vashi whose son is a doctor in a pharmaceutical company.

Panvel City Municipal Corporation reported five new cases on Thursday, taking the total cases to 69.

