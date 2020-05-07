e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Navi Mumbai records 44 cases, almost near 500 mark

Navi Mumbai records 44 cases, almost near 500 mark

cities Updated: May 07, 2020 22:54 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

Just a day after it crossed the 400 mark of Covid positive cases, Navi Mumbai is nearing the 500 mark.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) recorded 44 cases on Thursday, taking the city’s tally to 484 cases. There are 107 containment zones in the city.

NMMC has decided to convert the spacious CIDCO exhibition centre at Vashi into a designated Covid Care Centre with 1,200 beds. Municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “We have a Covid care centre at our multipurpose building at Sector 14 in Vashi and Indiabulls complex in Panvel for those with mild symptoms. But they are far from the city and so we have decided to use this facility.”

On Thursday, two more Shramik express trains left from Panvel railway station for Bihar and Habibganj in Madhya Pradesh.

Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said, “One train left for Danapur in Bihar on Wednesday night and another train left for Habibganj with 1,200 passengers on Thursday morning.”

top news
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
In Covid-19 crisis, France to aid India’s most vulnerable with 200 million euros
In Covid-19 crisis, France to aid India’s most vulnerable with 200 million euros
First flight carrying stranded Indians from Abu Dhabi lands at Kochi
First flight carrying stranded Indians from Abu Dhabi lands at Kochi
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities