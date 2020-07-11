Navi Mumbai sees highest one-day spike with 361 cases

cities

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 00:19 IST

Navi Mumbai has registered its highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases with 361 new cases reported on Friday. The total number of cases in the city is 8,879 while death toll is 284, with six new deaths.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) collected ₹6,43,040 in fines for violation of lockdown norms in the six days of complete lockdown in the city. The city has been under lockdown since midnight of July 3 which will end on July 13 midnight.

NMMC commissioner Annsaheb Misal said, “Fine has been levied on residents and shopkeepers for not wearing masks, not maintaining social distancing, spitting in public area and other such violations.” He has appealed to the residents to follow the norms.

Panvel City Municipal Corporation on Friday reported 181 cases, taking total positive cases to 3,511. The city also recorded two more deaths, taking the toll to 92.