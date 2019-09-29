Navratra fair starts today: 700 cops to keep vigil at Mansa Devi temple

cities

The district administration has reviewed all the preparations for the upcoming Ashwin Navratra fair starting from Sunday.

The nine-day fair will go on till October 7 at Mata Mansa Devi Temple, Panchkula, and Kali Mata Temple in Kalka. Panchkula deputy commissioner (DC) Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said, “All the arrangements are in place. A meeting was held with the officials of Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, administrative and police officials over the same.”

“The security arrangements have been made keeping in mind the rush of devotees,” Ahuja said. “Transport facility with the help of Haryana Roadways and Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) will be made available for the devotees. A time table for direct bus services from Zirakpur, Panchkula and Chandigarh has also been prepared,” he said.

Also, duty magistrates have been appointed at both the temples and officials have been directed to ensure no use of polythene, he said.

Security beefed up

Five DSPs, 700 police personnel and 150 homeguard volunteers are being deployed by dividing the fair complex into four sectors. Also, 15 police blocks will be put up and cops will also be looking after the parking arrangement.

Meanwhile, officials of the electricity department have also been asked for 24-hour power supply for the venue during the mela. Chief executive officer (CEO) of Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, MS Yadav, said, “We will focus on keeping the temple premises clean.” The municipal corporation will set up four mobile and 70 temporary toilets on the premises with the help of public health department officials. A mobile dispensary facility will also be made available.

