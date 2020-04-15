NCP leader Anand Paranjpe’s wife tests positive

cities



A day after Thane NCP president Anand Paranjpe tested positive, his 43-year-old wife too tested positive for Covid-19. Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “Paranjpe’s wife has also tested positive. She was among the close contacts of Paranjpe.” Paranjpe had visited Naad Bungalow, state housing minister Jitendra Awhad’s residence, where he came in contact with an infected person.