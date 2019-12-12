Need for change in traditional mindset of Indian society: Industry experts and academicians

cities

Pune Industry veterans and academicians who gathered for the one day workshop “Industry taking lead in skill development in India” at Hotel Royal Orchid Central in Kalyaninagar stressed the need for change of traditional mindset of the Indian society while imparting education to their children.

They said that parents must adopt the thinking of providing skills based education to their children which would lead to a turnaround of things and bring about a dynamic change in the domain of education. Alliance for Dual VET organised the workshop in collaboration with Bharat Forge Ltd and Indo –German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC)

Major Sonali Kadam (retd), director, Skills Development and Vocational Education, Symbiosis Open Education Society, Pune said, “Parents want to get only traditional degrees and do not focus on skills based learning. They only want that degree certificate. Their first choice is not a vocational choice and there is lack of vertical mobility and social acceptability of skills based education. There is a need to vocationalise Indian education and for that there is a need for a complete change in the traditional mindset.”

Emphasising the need to change the conventional mindset, Yashashwi Educational Society president Vishwesh Kulkarni said, “The concept of vocational and skills based education has been wrongly understood and interpreted in the society. It is not the skills related to driver, plumber or other professions, but the concept is go beyond and think about it. The society needs to change its mindset regarding how it views skills based education taking into account the social status. The current education system is not changing and there is a need for skills based approach towards education and social change,” he said.

Philip Bauer, senior manager, vocational training and education, Indo German Chamber of Commerce, explained the two systems under which education was imparted in India and Germany. “Our mission through Dual Pro is to establish dual training according to quality standards and act as co-ordinator and networker between companies, state and stakeholders in the German dual education area,” he said.

Alliance for Dual Vocational Education and Training (VET) director general Asha Lele Das in her address said that the initiative was aimed towards creating awareness of the benefits of the dual VET model, exchanging best practices and contributing towards implementation of dual structures in the vocational education and training system (VET) in India. Alliance members, Bharat Forge and Indo-German Chambers of Commerce are collaborating partners in the inaugural Alliance initiative in Maharashtra.

The workshop was divided into four sessions — government interventions in skill development, industry leading the way in skilling India, vocational education and training and media advocacy: key partners in skill development. Dr Ruchi Jaggi, director, Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, explained how media can build a powerful narrative around skills based approach to education where it can set the agenda of change in the mindsets. “The conversation around skilling is missing and the industry needs skilled professionals at this time,” she said.

Hindustan Times resident editor Abhay Vaidya described skill development as the hidden treasure and emphasised the need of skilling and reskilling. “The benefits of skill development have to pass to underprivileged sections of the society. Our educational system neglected skill development in a big way and course correction has to be done ,” he said.

Average age of employability of Indian students is less than 5 %

Less than 20 per cent graduates find jobs

Only 2% of total students of upper secondary opt for skills and vocational education