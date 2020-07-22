Negative marking in Haryana civil services preliminary exams

cities

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 17:38 IST

The state government has amended the Haryana Civil Services (Executive Branch) Rules, 2008 and now for each wrong answer, one fourth (0.25) mark will be deducted, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The preliminary examination of Haryana Civil Services (executive branch) will have two papers of 100 marks each. While questions related to general studies (existing and notified syllabus) will be asked in Paper-1, in the Paper-II (civil services aptitude test) the candidates will have to secure 33% marks to qualify the examination.

The civil services aptitude test will have comprehension, inter-personal skills, communication skills, logical reasoning, analytical ability, decision making and problem-solving, general mental ability and basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, order of magnitude, etc-Class 10 level), data interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency, etc Class 10 level).

Both the question papers will be objective (multiple choice questions) and each paper will be of two hours duration.

The spokesperson said the result of preliminary examination will be based only on the marks obtained in Paper-1, provided that the candidate has secured 33% marks in the Civil Services Aptitude Test (Paper-II).