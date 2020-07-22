e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Negative marking in Haryana civil services preliminary exams

Negative marking in Haryana civil services preliminary exams

Both the question papers will be objective (multiple choice questions) and each paper will be of two hours duration.

cities Updated: Jul 22, 2020 17:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The state government has amended the Haryana Civil Services (Executive Branch) Rules, 2008 and now for each wrong answer, one fourth (0.25) mark will be deducted, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The preliminary examination of Haryana Civil Services (executive branch) will have two papers of 100 marks each. While questions related to general studies (existing and notified syllabus) will be asked in Paper-1, in the Paper-II (civil services aptitude test) the candidates will have to secure 33% marks to qualify the examination.

The civil services aptitude test will have comprehension, inter-personal skills, communication skills, logical reasoning, analytical ability, decision making and problem-solving, general mental ability and basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, order of magnitude, etc-Class 10 level), data interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency, etc Class 10 level).

Both the question papers will be objective (multiple choice questions) and each paper will be of two hours duration.

The spokesperson said the result of preliminary examination will be based only on the marks obtained in Paper-1, provided that the candidate has secured 33% marks in the Civil Services Aptitude Test (Paper-II).

top news
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
Huge explosion near Baghjan oil well in Assam, 3 foreign experts injured
Huge explosion near Baghjan oil well in Assam, 3 foreign experts injured
Livid China ready to retaliate after US says shut Houston consulate in 72 hours
Livid China ready to retaliate after US says shut Houston consulate in 72 hours
PM Modi to lay Ram Temple foundation stone on Aug 5, 200 people to attend
PM Modi to lay Ram Temple foundation stone on Aug 5, 200 people to attend
After Dahal stand down in round 1, fight with Oli is now for cabinet berths
After Dahal stand down in round 1, fight with Oli is now for cabinet berths
‘Emperors in Delhi’: Congress jabs PM Modi after raids on Gehlot’s brother
‘Emperors in Delhi’: Congress jabs PM Modi after raids on Gehlot’s brother
ED joins Kerala gold smuggling probe, registers money laundering case
ED joins Kerala gold smuggling probe, registers money laundering case
Watch: India’s anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra successfully test fired
Watch: India’s anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra successfully test fired
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In