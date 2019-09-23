Newborn twin daughters thrown into pond by mom, die

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:03 IST

Parents of the infants arrested for murder

In a shocking incident on Daughters Day, a woman killed her 20-day-old twin daughters by drowning them in a pond after an altercation with her husband on Sunday in Bhikka village of Muzaffarnagar.

The Sikhera police arrested the duo and sent them to jail on charges of killing their daughters. They have been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code, said cops.

Najma and Waseem, residents of Bhikka village under Sikhera police station, were blessed with twin daughters recently. But Najma was worried how the children would be raised as Waseem was jobless for some time. The couple had an argument over the issue on Sunday and, in a fit of rage, Najma threw both the babies into the village pond, said Abhishek Yadav, SSP (Muzaffarnagar).

The woman told neighbours that her daughters had been stolen and the matter was reported to the Sikhera police station. The police brought the couple to the police station, and during interrogation, they confessed to throwing their daughters into the pond.

The bodies of the twins were recovered from the pond and sent for a post-mortem examination. “The couple has been arrested and sent to jail,” said Yadav.

Waseem is a native of Mansoorpur town in Muzaffarnagar district. After his second marriage (with Najma), he shifted from Mansoorpur to live with her Bhikki village, said police.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 18:03 IST