Next mayor may be decided through draw of lots

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 22:58 IST

Gurugram The selection of the next mayor and deputy mayors of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) could be decided through a draw of lots, as per the proposal of 16 ward councillors, who held a meeting in Sector 15 on Saturday. However, the mayor said that she retains the support of the majority of the councillors and dismissed the possibility of a no-confidence motion.

The development comes five days after 13 councillors boycotted the MCG House meeting on Tuesday to protest against the mayors’ decision to exclude seven of their agenda points from the final list. As many as 19 councillors had met the divisional commissioner, Ashok Kumar Sangwan, on Tuesday and submitted a letter demanding that the mayor and her deputies be removed from their position, under Section 75 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Rules, 1994.

“Sixteen councillors held a meeting today and unanimously agreed that the next mayors and officeholders in the finance and contract committee (F&CC) should be elected through a lucky draw, as all candidates deserve it, equally. We have already submitted a letter, to oust the mayor and deputies, to the divisional commissioner and are waiting for him to issue directions to the MCG for conducting a vote of no-confidence against the mayor,” said RS Rathee, councillor of Ward 34.

The divisional commissioner said that he is currently analysing the provisions and rules of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Rules, and will take a call on the course of action shortly.

Mayor Madhu Azad said that she has not received any notification about the no-confidence motion. She said that even in that case, she has the numbers on her side to prove that she retained the trust of the majority of the councillors.

“As per the Haryana Municipal Corporation Rules, a minimum of 24 councillors are needed for passing a motion to remove the mayors from their post. Most councillors are on our side and only a small fraction of councillors are creating unnecessary noise. I am yet to receive any notification regarding a vote of no-confidence, and am not expecting it anyway since the number of councillors supporting us is far greater,” said Azad.

The city has 35 ward councillors. The mayor, Azad, senior deputy mayor, Pramila Kablana, and deputy mayor, Sunita Yadav, were elected to their posts by the councillors in November 2017.

According to Rathee, the councillors of wards 31, 28, 29, 21, 12, 30, 26, 27, 23, 10, 15, 35, 13, 4 and 2, Kuldeep Vohra, Hemant Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Dharambeer, Naveen Dahiya, Mahesh Dayma, Praveen Lata, Sudesh Rani, Ashwani Kumar, Sheetal Bagri, Seema Pahuja, Kusum Yadav, Brahm Yadav, Virender Raj and Kapil Dua, respectively, attended the meeting on Saturday.

During a media interaction, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was in the city for inaugurating several projects, was asked about the ongoing clash between the councillors and the mayors. “These are administrative affairs concerning the local municipal corporation. We will find a way out,” said Khattar.

Azad said that Khattar did not mention anything to her regarding the issue, nor did she discuss the issue with him as she did not think there was a need for it. “The three mayors (mayor and deputies) have the majority support of the councillors. Hence, there was no need to discuss the same with the chief minister,” said Azad.