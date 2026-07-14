NHAI fixes 33 of 40 deficient spots along Gurugram’s NH-48 corridor

Pedestrian spaces, green verges and traffic islands along the Delhi-Gurugram (NH-48) corridor at Rajiv Chowk, Jharsa and Signature Towers have undergone infrastructure, road safety and sanitation upgrades over the past two months, with 33 of 40 locations flagged during a joint inspection in May already rectified, according to a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) report.

The campaign is part of the Clean City Action Plan 2026 and a broader programme to improve pedestrian safety and roadside infrastructure. (HT)

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The inspection, conducted by the NHAI, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), covered an 11km stretch and identified around 40 locations where footpaths, central verges, crash barriers, bollards, lane markings and other road safety infrastructure were damaged or poorly maintained.

The report found broken crash barriers and roadside littering between the NH-48 main carriageway and service lanes at Rajiv Chowk. Nine locations, including stretches beneath the Rajiv Chowk flyover and towards Sohna Chowk, had damaged footpaths and disorganised roadside areas, while green verges required maintenance at 12 locations.

Poor sanitation, dirt accumulation and open littering were recorded at 15 locations, including non-motorised transport lanes and areas beneath the Rajiv Chowk flyover. Another 19 locations had damaged or inadequate road safety infrastructure, while improper traffic channelisation at the Jharsa intersection created confusion for motorists.

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{{^usCountry}} NHAI officials said repairs between May and June included footpath restoration at seven locations and road safety improvements, including replacement of damaged crash barriers, at 15 locations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NHAI officials said repairs between May and June included footpath restoration at seven locations and road safety improvements, including replacement of damaged crash barriers, at 15 locations. {{/usCountry}}

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Repairs included footpath restoration, crash barrier replacement, verge maintenance and intensified monitoring to curb roadside littering. (HT)

Green verges at nine locations are now under daily monitoring, with plantation, protection and painting works underway. A contractor at Rajiv Chowk said seasonal plantations have been completed on at least half the roadside patches at Rajiv Chowk and Jharsa. “Plantations at central and side verges near the underpass will also be promoted in the coming weeks,” the contractor said, requesting anonymity.

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The inspections formed part of a beautification drive to increase green cover, remove encroachments, improve road safety and reduce emissions under the Clean City Action Plan 2026. “The exit point from Signature Towers at NH48, sector 31 service roads to Signature Towers and Jharsa will also undergo pedestrian and commuter safety revamps in the coming weeks. Phased improvements will be rolled out at all pending locations,” a senior NHAI official said, requesting anonymity. The official added that MCG sanitary teams have been directed to intensify monitoring against roadside littering.

The revamp is part of a wider pedestrian safety and NH-48 improvement programme underway in Gurugram since 2021, when GMDA identified 106 junctions for pedestrian-friendly upgrades. Since then, the state and Centre have approved multiple projects, including new foot overbridges, smart traffic signals, a 64km footpath revamp, four flyovers, nine foot overbridges and a six-lane elevated corridor along NH-48.

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The current campaign began after Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini inspected beautification works at Rajiv Chowk, Jharsa and Signature Towers on April 26. A joint inspection by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and GMDA in May identified around 40 deficient locations along an 11km stretch. Between May and June, 33 of these locations were rectified, while further upgrades are planned at Signature Towers, Jharsa, Sector 31 service roads, MDI Chowk, Atul Kataria Chowk and Sheetla Mata Road.

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