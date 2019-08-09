NHAI opens second elevated section of DME’s phase 3

cities

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has opened a second elevated section under phase 3 of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway project. The 2.5 km long elevated stretch starts from Masuri.

Other than the newly opened elevated section starting from Masuri, phase 3 of the DME includes another major elevated section at Chhajarsi( Pilkhuwa ). The 5km long elevated section was opened recently.

Officials also said all work on the 22-kilometre long stretch under phase 3 will likely be completed by August 15 and will be the second stretch to start operations after phase 1(Akshardham in Delhi to UP-Gate, Ghaziabad).

“After the 5km Chhajarsi elevated section, which bypasses the entire Pilkhuwa town, we have opened up the second elevated section at Masuri. This is the second elevated section which will help commuters bypass the Upper Ganga Canal and take them further into the jurisdiction of Pilkhuwa town. The work for entire phase 3 project is 97% complete and the phase likely is to get complete by August 15,” RP Singh, project director (NHAI), said.

“The only pending work under phase 3 is the construction of an underpass-approach-road at Dasna where we had removed the old toll plaza. The new toll plaza near at Chhajarsi(Pilkhuwa)—which has 18 lanes—will also be opened up in one week,” he added.

The officials said the Masuri elevated section has three lanes on each side on the elevated corridor, and on the surface, two lanes run on each side of the section.

“Underneath the elevated section, there are also three underpasses for commuters and an overbridge to cross the Upper Ganga Canal. The elevated section is now open for traffic and has brought a major relief for commuters who want to cross the congested Masuri area and the Upper Ganga Canal,” Singh added.

The 22km stretch of phase 3 which runs from Dasna to Hapur bypass is pegged to cost ₹1,057 crore and has ten highway lanes.

Work on phase 2 of the DME project-which is 19.2 km long stretch between UP Gate to Dasna—is ongoing and is 57 percent complete.

The NHAI is also working for phase 4 under the DME project which will connect commuters from Dasna to Meerut. The stretch will have toll plazas at IMS college (Dasna), Masuri (near Eastern Peripheral Expressway junction), Bhojpur (Ghaziabad district) and Partapur (Meerut).

“The work for phase 4 is 54% complete. We have issues on a 3.5 kilometres stretch, where the state government is yet to decide over handing over the land. The work on other parts of the stretch is ongoing,” Singh added

