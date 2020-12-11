e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / No decision on PMC schools reopening yet, as preparatory reports not yet in

No decision on PMC schools reopening yet, as preparatory reports not yet in

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 19:21 IST
Namrata Devikar
Namrata Devikar
         

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) shall not reopen its schools on December 13. PMC officials stated that standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic have been undertaken by various PMC-run schools, but not all schools have submitted their preparatory reports yet.

Suresh Jagtap, additional commissioner of PMC, said that various schools are yet to submit their reports on whether they are ready to reopen or not.

“We have formed a committee where the schools have asked for consent from parents. Around 20 per cent of parents have said yes. We are waiting for the schools to get ready with the SOPs. Once that is done, then the decision will be taken,” said Jagtap.

SOPs involve safety measures, wearing masks, sanitisers, and cleanliness of washrooms among other things, said Jagtap.

“There are private schools as well. They have also not yet submitted any reports about precautionary measures. And so we have not taken the decision yet,” said Jagtap.

He further said that many teachers have tested negative for Covid.

Shivaji Daundkar, head of PMC’s secondary education department said that there are 44 schools in PMC limits.

“With these schools, there are 320 teaching staff and 159 non-teaching staff. All of them have to undergo testing for Covid,” said Daundkar.

Ganpat More, Zilla Parishad, Education Officer, said that schools in rural parts are running well.

“All schools are taking the said precautions and the schools are running regularly,” said More.

top news
Amit Shah skeds Bengal visit next week to amp up offensive over Nadda attack
Amit Shah skeds Bengal visit next week to amp up offensive over Nadda attack
Farmers’ agitation likely to get prolonged and intense, says NCP chief Pawar
Farmers’ agitation likely to get prolonged and intense, says NCP chief Pawar
‘Extraordinary uncertainties’: Harvard prof on Covid-19 and impact on mental health
‘Extraordinary uncertainties’: Harvard prof on Covid-19 and impact on mental health
No jeans or t-shirt: Maharashtra govt issues dress code for govt employees
No jeans or t-shirt: Maharashtra govt issues dress code for govt employees
‘Trump was directionally right with China, hope Biden remains tough’: US senator at HTLS 2020
‘Trump was directionally right with China, hope Biden remains tough’: US senator at HTLS 2020
Been going on in UP: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on attack on Nadda’s convoy
Been going on in UP: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on attack on Nadda’s convoy
Farmers insist on guaranteed MSP for 26 crops, call for intensifying stir
Farmers insist on guaranteed MSP for 26 crops, call for intensifying stir
Priyanka Chopra binged on this Nick Jonas project during lockdown #HTLS2020
Priyanka Chopra binged on this Nick Jonas project during lockdown #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In