No decision on PMC schools reopening yet, as preparatory reports not yet in

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 19:21 IST

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) shall not reopen its schools on December 13. PMC officials stated that standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic have been undertaken by various PMC-run schools, but not all schools have submitted their preparatory reports yet.

Suresh Jagtap, additional commissioner of PMC, said that various schools are yet to submit their reports on whether they are ready to reopen or not.

“We have formed a committee where the schools have asked for consent from parents. Around 20 per cent of parents have said yes. We are waiting for the schools to get ready with the SOPs. Once that is done, then the decision will be taken,” said Jagtap.

SOPs involve safety measures, wearing masks, sanitisers, and cleanliness of washrooms among other things, said Jagtap.

“There are private schools as well. They have also not yet submitted any reports about precautionary measures. And so we have not taken the decision yet,” said Jagtap.

He further said that many teachers have tested negative for Covid.

Shivaji Daundkar, head of PMC’s secondary education department said that there are 44 schools in PMC limits.

“With these schools, there are 320 teaching staff and 159 non-teaching staff. All of them have to undergo testing for Covid,” said Daundkar.

Ganpat More, Zilla Parishad, Education Officer, said that schools in rural parts are running well.

“All schools are taking the said precautions and the schools are running regularly,” said More.