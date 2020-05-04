No food, no ration: Labourers block road, pelt police with stones, vandalise vehicles

cities

Updated: May 04, 2020 00:06 IST

Despite lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, around 250 migrant labourers, residing in Sherpur, Dhandari, Focal Point and nearby areas, gathered on the National Highway near Dhandari on Sunday evening and blocked the road for at least 20 minutes.

The labourers also shouted slogans against the Punjab government and the police.

Tension gripped the area after the labourers turned violent and started pelting police personnel and vehicles with stones and damaged at least 10 vehicles.

The labourers alleged they were not getting ration or cooked food and other necessary items and wanted the government to arrange transportation to send them back to their native places.

A heavy police force reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters, but the labourers allegedly did not listen to the appeal and continued to protest and create ruckus.

Ultimately, the police said they used mild force to disperse the protesters. However, the police allegedly opened fire in the air to control the mob. After this, labourers fled and disappeared in streets.

A PCR motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and some police and private vehicles were also vandalised in the melee.

Assistant commissioner of police (south) Jashandeep Singh said labourers gathered on the Ludhiana-Delhi highway and complained of not getting ration or cooked food. They said they also wanted to go back to their native places, he said.

The ACP added after the police personnel were pelted with stones and some vehicles were damaged by the protesters, the police used mild force to disperse them. The ACP denied allegations of opening fire in the air.

He added the police have also apprehended some of the protesters and an FIR would be registered against them.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said, “According to preliminary investigation, some people had instigated labourers for the protest and to create violence. The police are trying to identify these elements.”

He added the police have been conducting a flag march in the area and senior police officers and the SDM were holding meetings with the labourers to resolve their issues and to make them aware the seriousness of the situation due to coronavirus. The police have also increased distribution of ration in the area, he added

The police chief said, “Police are also doing videography of the area using drone cameras. Anybody found trying to disrupt peace in the city will be dealt with an iron hand. The police have also told the labourers that the trains will start soon after the approval of the central government.”