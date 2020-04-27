No fresh case reported from Panchkula district in a week, 2 more discharged

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 22:39 IST

No fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) case has been reported from Panchkula district in the last seven days. The district count currently stands at 18.

The last case was reported on April 20, when a 20-year-old Tablighi Jamaat attendee tested Covid-19 positive.

Two Jamaat men, both residents of Banoi Khuda Baksh village in Pinjore, were discharged after their second test report came back negative on Monday, bring down active cases from eight to six. This comes day after seven family members of the positive Sector 15 woman were discharged.

Both men – 20 and 27, are among four jamaat men, whose first test results had come back negative, on Friday.

District Covid-19 nodal officer, Dr Rajiv Narwal said, “Out of the four jamaat men, two have recovered and been discharged from civil hospital. One has tested positive and the report of another is awaited.”

Till now, seven Jamaat attendees have tested positive in Panchkula.

“After the two were discharged, four jamaat men are currently admitted to the hospital. A 37-year-old attendee had been discharged on April 20,” an official said.

On April 9, three men – 20, 37 and 80, who had attended a Tablighi Jamaat event in Sikar, Rajasthan, tested positive.

On April 16, an 18-year-old boy from Khuda Baksh village in Pinjore tested positive as well, followed by two more men from the same village, the next day.

Panchkula deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said 1,442 samples have been taken so far, of which 18 tested positive and 1,312 negative. He said reports of at least 92 samples are awaited.