e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / No inquest needed in Covid-19 cases: Maharashtra government

No inquest needed in Covid-19 cases: Maharashtra government

cities Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:37 IST
Gangan Surendra
Gangan Surendra
Hindustantimes
         

The state home department issued a circular stating that inquest – the judicial inquiry by police in any case of unnatural death – in the case of coronavirus fatalities need not be conducted. The decision has been taken to prevent the infection from spreading among police personnel, officers and health workers amid the Covid-19 outbreak. “We had received a request to waive off the procedure. There is risk of infection through contact even from death bodies of an infected person,” said a home department official.

The circular stated that inquest will be waived off until further order. The state government has used its powers under Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, imposed in the wake of the outbreak of the pandemic.

top news
900 patients, 30 hotspots: How Jamaat-linked cases push Delhi’s Covid-19 cases
900 patients, 30 hotspots: How Jamaat-linked cases push Delhi’s Covid-19 cases
India asks US to extend H-1B, other visas of citizens stranded over Covid-19
India asks US to extend H-1B, other visas of citizens stranded over Covid-19
Army retaliates to Pak shelling, aims at terror launch pads across LoC
Army retaliates to Pak shelling, aims at terror launch pads across LoC
Punjab Police registers case against banned US-based Sikhs for Justice outfit
Punjab Police registers case against banned US-based Sikhs for Justice outfit
‘It was tough’: When Joginder Sharma was ‘scared’ during COVID-19 duty
‘It was tough’: When Joginder Sharma was ‘scared’ during COVID-19 duty
Timeless Bugatti, literally: $280,000 watch gets a functioning W16 engine inside
Timeless Bugatti, literally: $280,000 watch gets a functioning W16 engine inside
Apple, Google team up to work on COVID-19 contact tracing tech
Apple, Google team up to work on COVID-19 contact tracing tech
‘Didn’t go home for 7 days’: Bhilwara collector on ruthless Covid-19 battle
‘Didn’t go home for 7 days’: Bhilwara collector on ruthless Covid-19 battle
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities