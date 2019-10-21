No rain, voter turnout flirts with 20%: Pune off to a slow start for Assembly elections

pune

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 14:03 IST

puneletters@htlive.com

Pune Voting started on peaceful note in Pune with the rain forecast not coming to fruition. While the city was cloudy, early voter enthusiasm was missing despite no rain.

According to the Election Commission, Pune district reported 11.56 per cent voter turnout till 11 am.

By 1pm the turnout had increased. Shivajinagar was up to 20.04%; Kothrud at 24.65%; Hadapsar was at 29.16%; Pune Cantonment at 17.99% and voter turnout at Kasba was at 18.57%.

Polling booths did not witness any queues till 10 am.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, Pune witnessed a 56 per cent turnout and the EC is hoping to push that number further today.

At some booths in Pune Cantonment constituency, voters complained that polling began later than the official timing of 7 am.

“My husband and I went to the polling station in the school near the railway hospital at 7:30am. They were still setting up the computers when we reached. We wanted to cast our vote since the rain had not started and before the day’s rush began, so we could both get to work,” said Priya Shinde, 36, a resident of Tadiwala road who works as cleaner, while her husband drives an autorickshaw.

In rest of western Maharashtra, polling began peacefully with contestants also queueing up to cast their vote.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, rest of Maharashtra is likely to witness rain in the second half of the day.

Voter turnout in the district as of 1pm was as follows:

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 14:02 IST