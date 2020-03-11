No symptoms of virus in 71-year-old

cities

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 23:45 IST

A 71-year-old woman from Khadakpada in Kalyan, who returned to the city from Abu Dhabi on February 29, does not have symptoms of the coronavirus, health officials from the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) said on Wednesday.

The state had on Tuesday informed the KDMC about the woman’s travel history and directed the authorities to take necessary measures. “Our team went to her house and checked her. She did not have any symptoms of the virus. Our officers and doctors will monitor her for another 14 days. In case of any symptoms she will be taken to Kasturba hospital,” said Raju Lavangare, health officer, KDMC. Meanwhile, Kalyan deputy commissioner of police Vivek Pansare has urged citizens not to spread rumours and create panic. “Those who will spread rumors about the disease in the city on social media or any other platform will face legal action. We are keeping a track on such activities online and offline,” said Pansare.

As part of precautionary measures, KDMC has set up isolation wards with five beds each at Shastri Nagar Hospital, in Dombivli (West) and Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan (West).

Another 60-year-old woman from Bhiwandi, who complained of cold and cough after returning from Pune , was sent to Kasturba hospital. She tested negative.