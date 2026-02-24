10 peacocks found dead in Loni village: Officials

Ghaziabad: Ten peacocks were found dead and another was in critical condition in Loni’s Pyachara village on Monday due to suspected phosphate poisoning from agricultural fields, said the Ghaziabad forest department officials. Range Forest Officer (RFO) Nimi Kuchiya told HT that the autopsy report is awaited and will take time. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Locals noticed the dead peacocks in the fields of the village, adjacent to the Yamuna River, and alerted the police around 11am, said officials.

“Ten peacocks were found dead when our team visited the site, and one was found in severe dehydration. There were no signs of any injuries to the birds or any signs visible for poaching, etc. Upon inquiry, our team found that phosphate mixed in water was used in one of the nearby agricultural fields yesterday. It is suspected that the peacocks may have consumed the chemical, and their condition deteriorated,” Isha Tiwari, divisional forest officer (DFO), told HT.

The Indian peacock (peafowl) is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, affording it the highest level of protection against hunting and poaching. It is recognised as India’s national bird.

The DFO said that all bodies were secured and sent for autopsy.

“The autopsy will be held under the supervision of the veterinary doctors, and samples of viscera will also be taken for further forensic analysis. The agricultural field owner was also called, and he said that phosphate was used in his field growing radish. We are waiting for the autopsy report,” the DFO added.

Siddharth Gautam, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Loni circle) said the cause of death for so many peacocks remained unclear.

“The forest department was also informed and their teams visited the site. The officials told us that they will register a case on their own,” the ACP added.

Range Forest Officer (RFO) Nimi Kuchiya told HT that the autopsy report is awaited and will take time.

“The one in critical state is on antidotes, and we are waiting for its recovery… Prima facie, it is suspected that the field owner/s used excess chemicals, and they also got mixed in water. Peacocks probably consumed the phosphate-mixed content and died. There were no signs of physical injuries to the birds, and no instance of poaching, etc., was found,” the RFO said.

The officer said that viscera samples were collected and will soon be sent for further forensic examination at the forensic laboratory in Niwari, Ghaziabad.

“We are also contemplating action and will register a case under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act against unidentified persons. An investigation is underway, and autopsy and forensic reports are awaited,” the RFO added.