Noida News
noida news

1,000 LPM oxygen plant inaugurated at Noida Covid Hospital in Sector 39

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on Tuesday inaugurated an 1,000 litre per minute (LPM) oxygen generation plant at the 240-bed Noida Covid Hospital in Sector 39
By Ashni Dhaor, Noida
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 10:55 PM IST


The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on Tuesday inaugurated an 1,000 litre per minute (LPM) oxygen generation plant at the 240-bed Noida Covid Hospital in Sector 39.

The plant was donated by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and was set up with technical and knowledge support from PATH, a non-profit organisation that works to accelerate health equity.

“The establishment of this oxygen generation plant is a key step in our mission to meet the demand of medical oxygen and help affected people of the district to receive the right treatment to recover from Covid-19. We hope to establish more such plants in the future to continue our ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic,” said district magistrate Suhas LY.

By removing nitrogen from compressed air, the plant will be able to produce a continuous stream of medical oxygen at 93% purity and will now be able to support 300 beds daily with uninterrupted supply at peak requirement, said officials.

“We are assuming we may have to increase beds in case another Covid crisis hits us. Hence, the oxygen capacity at the hospital is being ramped up. The total oxygen generation capacity of the hospital has now been increased to 2,500 LPM. We already had two oxygen plants donated by Maruti Suzuki and the IIT-D Alumni Association,” said Dr Sushma Chandra, Chief Medical Superintendent, Noida Covid Hospital.

“The GB Nagar administration is leveraging its partnerships with non-profit organisations in order to improve state oxygen generation capacity to ramp up medical infrastructure,” said Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, chief medical officer, GB Nagar.

