13 key roads in ciity to be reconstructed on priority: GMDA

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) plans to reconstruct 13 key city roads, some of which were severely damaged by monsoon rains, officials said on Friday.

According to the proposal, GMDA will spend ₹49 crore on the project and will issue tenders immediately after receiving approval from the competent authority, officials said. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HINDUSTAN TIMES)

According to the proposal, GMDA will spend ₹49 crore on the project and will issue tenders immediately after receiving approval from the competent authority, officials said.

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They added that GMDA has also floated a tender for short term repair of potholes on all the GMDA roads in sectors 1 to 23.

A senior GMDA official said the roads planned for reconstruction include the Sector 23-23A road, the Sector 18-19 road, the Mahavir Chowk to Atul Kataria Chowk stretch, the dividing road between Sector 15 Parts 1 and 2, New Railway Road, Old Railway Road, Civil Lines Road, the Sector 9-9A road, the stretch from Krishna Chowk to Rezangla Chowk, the Sector 5-6 road, the Sector 22-23 road, the Sector 7-8 road, and the Sector 21-22 road.

“An estimate for the project has already been prepared. Contracts for eight of these roads were awarded in 2024; however, due to construction deficiencies and failure to complete the work on schedule, departmental action has been taken against the previous contractor in accordance with the rules,” said the official.

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{{^usCountry}} *A penalty of about ₹6 crore was imposed on the appointed agency. The tender had originally been awarded to the company for around ₹22 crore. The contracting company has also been blacklisted,” the official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} *A penalty of about ₹6 crore was imposed on the appointed agency. The tender had originally been awarded to the company for around ₹22 crore. The contracting company has also been blacklisted,” the official added. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, GMDA chief executive officer (CEO) PC Meena said earlier this week that necessary steps are being taken to ensure repair and reconstruction of roads. “The engineering officials have also been asked to ensure that quality of the work is as per the norms and no laxity will be tolerated in this matter,” Meena said.