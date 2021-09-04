13 mobile phones stolen during AAP’s Tiranga Yatra in Noida, one man arrested

Police on Thursday said they arrested a man handed to them by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers who alleged he had stolen 13 mobile phones from them during their Tiranga Yatra on Wednesday in Noida.

Police identified the man by a single name as 25-year-old Firoz from Delhi’s Shahdara.

The complainant, Uttar Pradesh AAP secretary Ashok Commando who is a resident of Greater Noida Sector Alpha – 1, said that the Yatra, held in preparation for next year’s assembly elections, was from Noida Stadium to Sector 37. During the march, their workers lost their phones.

Sanjeev Nigam, Noida AAP spokesperson and district general secretary of the party, said around 1000 people participated in the Yatra. “Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh had attended the programme. Some miscreants took advantage of the gathering and stole mobile phones of several people,” he said.

Sector 39 sub-inspector Rajeev Kumar said the AAP workers had caught the suspect and assaulted him before handing him to the police. “We questioned him but did not find any mobile phone on him. The AAP workers claimed the suspect had stolen the phones and passed them on to other suspects who fled the spot. A case was registered against the suspect under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced in the court and sent to judicial custody,” he said.