Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / 13 mobile phones stolen during AAP’s Tiranga Yatra in Noida, one man arrested
noida news

13 mobile phones stolen during AAP’s Tiranga Yatra in Noida, one man arrested

Police on Thursday said they arrested a man handed to them by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers who alleged he had stolen 13 mobile phones from them during their Tiranga Yatra on Wednesday in Noida
By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia during the 'Tiranga Yatra' organised by the AAP in Noida. (ANI)

Police on Thursday said they arrested a man handed to them by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers who alleged he had stolen 13 mobile phones from them during their Tiranga Yatra on Wednesday in Noida.

Police identified the man by a single name as 25-year-old Firoz from Delhi’s Shahdara.

The complainant, Uttar Pradesh AAP secretary Ashok Commando who is a resident of Greater Noida Sector Alpha – 1, said that the Yatra, held in preparation for next year’s assembly elections, was from Noida Stadium to Sector 37. During the march, their workers lost their phones.

Sanjeev Nigam, Noida AAP spokesperson and district general secretary of the party, said around 1000 people participated in the Yatra. “Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh had attended the programme. Some miscreants took advantage of the gathering and stole mobile phones of several people,” he said.

Sector 39 sub-inspector Rajeev Kumar said the AAP workers had caught the suspect and assaulted him before handing him to the police. “We questioned him but did not find any mobile phone on him. The AAP workers claimed the suspect had stolen the phones and passed them on to other suspects who fled the spot. A case was registered against the suspect under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced in the court and sent to judicial custody,” he said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Trans-Hindon localities identified among high-risk for vector-borne diseases

Three burglars arrested with stolen valuables in Noida

UP chief secy visits G Noida hospital to check paediatric preparedness

Farmers protest outside Shiv Nadar University over land acquisition
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP