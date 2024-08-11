13-year-old sexually harassed by stepfather at Noida high-rise, FIR registered

A 35-year-old man has been booked by police for allegedly molesting his 13-year-old stepdaughter in a high-rise society in Sector 128, Noida, police said on Sunday. Initial investigation revealed that the accused had become more aggressive towards the girl over the last few months, police said. (Representative image)

According to police, a complaint was filed by the mother of the girl in Sector 126 police station on Sunday. “We have registered a case against the accused, who is currently absconding, and started an investigation,” said Bhupendra Singh, station house officer of Sector 126 police station.

The woman, a resident of the same society, stated in her complaint that her daughter is a Class 7 student at a private school in Noida. “The stepfather had been eyeing the girl inappropriately for the last two years, the woman has said in her complaint. He would touch the girl’s genitalia and showed her obscene and objectionable videos,” Singh said.

The minor reported the incidents to her mother on Friday. “When the mother confronted the accused, he started shouting and threatened dire consequences. Despite repeated warnings, the accused did not change his behaviour, prompting the woman to file a complaint with the police. The accused fled the residence as soon as he learnt that a case was registered,” said the SHO.

According to Singh, on the basis of the mother’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused under the BNS section of 75 (sexual harassment), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 295 (Sale, etc., of obscene objects to a child), 351 (criminal intimidation), and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) act.

“Initial investigation revealed that the accused had become more aggressive towards the girl over the last few months. Initially, he used to watch objectionable videos with the girl and later touched her inappropriately. The accused is an administrative employee of a private company in Noida,” said SHO Singh.