14 injured as bus rams truck on Delhi Meerut Expressway

At least 14 bus passengers, including Haj pilgrims from Bijnor, were injured after their speeding bus crashed into a stationary truck parked on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad early Friday morning, senior police officers said. About 14-15 passengers suffered injuries in the accident and they were referred and admitted to hospitals in Delhi. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police said the bus was carrying about 26 passengers when it met with the accident about three kilometres ahead of Hawa Hawai restaurant under the jurisdiction of Masuri police station.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Police said they rushed three ambulances to ferry the injured passengers from the expressway to various hospitals around 3.30am after receiving calls from panicked passengers.

“The incident happened around 3am on Friday. The bus was ferrying two Haj passengers to Delhi airport from Nagina tehsil, Bijnor, and the others were accompanying them to see them off from the Delhi airport. They are all residents of Jitpur village. Several of them suffered fractures and others ended up with multiple injuries,” said Jaivindra Singh, programme manager, UP 108 ambulance service.

“Two ambulances took the injured to a community health centre in Dasna while one was diverted to Modinagar. This was done to avoid overcrowding at one hospital. No casualty has been reported so far. The police have taken up investigations,” Singh said.

Naresh Kumar, station house officer, Masur police station, said, “The truck was parked on one side of the expressway after its tyre got punctured. The driver has been identified by the police. He happens to be known to people who got injured. The families of the injured do not wish to take action against the driver. We are still waiting for their complaint.”

Shamshad Ahmad, a relative of several of those injured, said the bus started late night from Bijnor.

“Several of my relatives, including my father-in-law and others, are currently admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi where my father-in-law also underwent a surgery. The private bus had about 26 passengers on board, all from Jitpur village in Bijnor. When the bus reached DME, the driver could not spot the stationary truck and crashed into it from behind. About 15-16 passengers suffered injuries and many of them were later referred by the locals health facilities to Delhi hospitals for better treatment,” Ahmad said.

He said there were two passengers going for Haj. “The others were accompanying them to see them off from the Delhi airport. After the accident, we still managed to take the two Haj passengers to Delhi airport and they were able to board the flight, scheduled for take-off at 11am. We have also come to know that the errant truck driver hails from one of the neighbouring villages near Jitpur,” Amhad said.

“About 14-15 passengers suffered injuries in the accident and they were referred and admitted to hospitals in Delhi. We will lodge an FIR under relevant Indian Penal Code sections against the truck driver for parking his vehicle on the DME, which is not allowed. The traffic police will also initiate action,” said Naresh Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Masuri circle.